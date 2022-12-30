PM Modi to unveil a slew of projects during his visit to Kolkata today

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengal on December 30 and will unveil a slew of projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore.



At around 11:15 am, Prime Minister will reach Howrah Railway Station, where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri.

He will also inaugurate the Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro and lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various Railway projects. Owing to the Prime Minister's visit, traffic movement in some parts of the city will be restricted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

The 6.5 km stretch having 6 stations namely Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2475 crore.Passengers from southern parts of the city like Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24-Parganas will be immensely benefited by

this project.

At noon, the Prime Minister will reach INS Netaji Subhas, pay floral tribute at the statue of Netaji Subhas and inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee – National Institute of Water and Sanitation (DSPM – NIWAS) at Joka which has been developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple sewerage infrastructure projects for West Bengal under National Mission for Clean Ganga.

At around 12:25 pm the Prime Minister will chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be present.

The meeting will be attended by Union minister for Jal Shakti, other Union ministers who are members of the council and Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The National Ganga Council has been given the overall responsibility for the superintendence of pollution prevention and rejuvenation of River Ganga and its tributaries.

PM Modi will inaugurate 7 sewerage infrastructure projects (20 Sewage Treatment Plants and 612 km network) developed under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at a cost of more than Rs 990 crore.

These projects will benefit the municipalities of Nabadwip, Kacharapra, Halishar, Budge-Budge, Barrackpore, Chandannagar, Bansberia, Uttrapara Kotrung, Baidyabati, Bhadreshwar, Naihati, Garulia, Titagarh, and Panihati.

He will also lay the foundation stone for 5 sewerage infrastructure projects (8 Sewage Treatment Plants and 80 km network) to be developed under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at an estimated cost of Rs 1585 crore.

These projects will benefit areas of North Barrackpore, Hooghly-Chinsura, Kolkata KMC area, Garden Reach & Adi Ganga (Tolly Nala) and Maheshtala town.

He will also dedicate four railway projects that include Boinchi-Shaktigarh 3rd Line, developed at Rs 405 crore; Dankuni-Chandanpur 4th Line Project, developed at Rs 565 crore;

Nimtita-New Farakka Double Line, developed at a cost of Rs 254 crore; and Ambari Falakata-New Maynaguri-Gumanihat Doubling Project, developed at a cost of over Rs 1080 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 335 crore.