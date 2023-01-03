PM & CM wish Guv CV Ananda Bose on his birthday

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent birthday wishes to Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.



The Chief Minister, who was the first to wish the Governor, sent flowers and sweets to him. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Home Minister Amit Shah, various politicians and several other dignitaries also congratulated Bose, who completed 71 years on Monday.

The Bengal Governor also received greetings from the common people. According to sources, a large number of people from Jalpaiguri — where Bose had served as a banker 47 years ago — also sent him birthday greetings. They also congratulated him on starting the service of Vande Bharat Express to the region, which was launched by the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries recently.

In his letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only wished him but also described Bose's long-standing service for the public good and his role as a Governor in..upholding the values of the Constitution. The Prime Minister wished that Bose would take Bengal to a greater height as the Governor.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was named the new Governor of West Bengal on November 17. He replaced La Ganesan as the state's Constitutional head. Bose, the 22nd Governor of the state, had served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuation in 2011. He had started his career as a probationary officer at the State Bank of India in Kolkata. Bose has published about 40 books in Hindi, English and Malayalam.