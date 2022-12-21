Plans on to beautify ghats between Millennium Park & Dakshineswar

kolkata: Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's instruction to find out a suitable spot on the eastern bank of Hooghly for organising Ganga Aarti in the evening similar to that of Varanasi, the Bengal government has taken up an elaborate plan to carry out beautification drive in all the ghats stretching between Millennium Park and Dakshineswar and some on the western side of the bank as well.



According to sources in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Millennium Park and Baje Kadamtala Ghat are the front runners to hold Aarti. A grand show along the line of Varanasi will be available in the heart of the city within two years. As per the initial plans, KMC will start Ganga Aarti at Baje Kadamtala Ghat on a temporary basis and later the event may be finally shifted to the Millennium Park as it is coming up with upgraded infrastructure. KMC will carry out the project.

Sources said that all the ghats falling along the banks of river Hooghly between Millennium Park and Dakshineswar on the eastern bank of Hooghly will be given a new look. A beatification drive will be carried out in all these ghats. They will be adequately illuminated and green coverage will be increased. Some of the ghats on Howrah side will also be revamped and the beautification drive will be done.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned that after coming to power in 2011, the Mamata Banerjee government conducted a massive decoration and renovation drive on both banks of Hooghly. CM Banerjee recently directed Firhad Hakim, the city mayor, to take up the beautification of the riverfront. Banerjee said that the stretch between Prinsep Ghat and Millennium Park can be decked up properly as they attract a huge number of visitors.

While holding an administrative meeting at the state secretariat, the Chief Minister had urged Hakim who is also the minister in charge of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department not to hurry with the drive and the system should be made safe.

KMC is all set to start a beautification drive at Millennium Park. Member and Mayor-in-council (Parks and Conservancy) Debasish Kumar last week held a meeting with various stakeholders like Kolkata Port Trust officials, Kolkata police and KMDA officials to chalk out plans how the beautification drive will be carried out. KMC has been given the responsibility to maintain Millennium Park that remained closed after the Covid pandemic broke out.