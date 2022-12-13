Plaint filed against BJP leader for assaulting BDO in S Dinajpur

balurghat: A BJP leader was accused of beating a Block Development Officer (BDO) of Balurghat on Monday. The incident took place at Balurghat BDO office at the time of tendering a no-confidence motion for a Gram Panchayat under the same block.

The BDO, Anuj Sikdar, received head and finger injuries following the incident. He was rushed to Balurghat Hospital for treatment. A written complaint was lodged against the accused saffron party leader Subhas Sarkar at Balurghat police station. A large contingent of police force reached the spot immediately.

A police investigation is underway. According to an official source, in the 20-member led Danga Gram Panchayat, the saffron brigade had bagged 11 seats in the last rural polls of 2018 while the Trinamool Congress had received 9 seats. After forming the board by the BJP, the saffron Pradhan switched to TMC and as a result, neither the BJP nor the TMC had failed to form the board.

In-the-meantime, a TMC member Suman Das had died last month and the BJP had tendered the no-confidence motion against the TMC.

A group of saffron workers staged a demonstration at the BDO office. They gheraoed the BDO and the accused BJP leader Subhas Sarkar allegedly had thrown a chair to Sikdar at his chamber.