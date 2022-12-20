Pilot project: Device to spot pollution hotspots to be installed in govt buses

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) in collaboration with state Transport department and IIT-Delhi will install a censor-based device in state government buses for identifying pollution hotspots as the vehicles will move within the city.



A pilot project will involve fitting of such device in three to four non-AC buses in 7 routes within Kolkata.

The pollution data will be monitored as the bus will remain in transit,"Kalyan Rudra, Chairman of WBPCB said.

A detailed meeting will be held with the Transport department on the issue on Tuesday.

The WBPCB has plans of fitting similar devices in buses plying in the seven attainment cities in future.