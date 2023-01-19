Pilot project: Car parking application inaugurated

Mayor Firhad Hakim, Member Mayor-in-Council (Parks and Square, KMC) Debasish Kumar, city Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal among other dignitaries inaugurated a car parking App at Esplanade on Wednesday.

This is a pilot project that started with 125 point of sale (POS) machines. The provision of the number of POS machines in each of the parking lots will depend on the number of vehicles parked at the place. Payments can be made by debit or credit cards through point-of-sale (POS) machines. One can also make UPI payments.

The App can be downloaded on mobile phones and will give real-time information on the number of slots available in any parking lot at any given point in time.

The rate charts will also be prominently displayed in all the parking lots. A person availing facility of the parking lot may lodge a complaint with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation app if he/she finds any overcharging of parking fees or other irregularities.