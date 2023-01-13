Pilgrim falls ill, airlifted from Gangasagar Mela

KOLKATA: A 37-year-old woman identified as Chandravati Verma, originally a resident of Balia in UP, has been airlifted from Gangasagar on Thursday and shifted to MR Bangur Hospital after she complained of various ailments.



She was taken to a nearby heath centre after she complained about respiratory issues. She was diagnosed with COPD, type I respiratory failure. The Chief Medical officer of health in the district immediately contacted the health officials and a bed was arranged for the patient at the MR Bangur Hospital.

In a bid to ensure that pilgrims get adequate medical attention in case of a need, the state health department has already sent special medical officers to Ganga Sagar Mela. Two senior medical officers from the discipline of general medicine have been posted at Ganga Sagar Mela while there are two officers from the community medicines who are discharging duties at the Mela. Health department has constituted a rapid response team of doctors which are deployed at Ganga Sagar Mela.