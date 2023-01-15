Person with fake admit card caught by Primary Edu Board

Kolkata: Amidst the fourth phase of the primary teacher recruitment interview and aptitude process for candidates who opted for South Dinajpur by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Saturday, a person with a fake admit card was caught by the Board.



The WBBPE made a written complaint to the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate about the issue. The primary education board had called 450 candidates for the primary teacher recruitment interview. According to the board officials, the accused person had come at around 11:15 am. The fake admit card was caught after the information on the admit card did not match the details. The issue was then brought to the notice of WBBPE officials who informed the Board’s IT officials. The accused person was identified as Pritam Ghosh. It has been reported that Ghosh had allegedly bought the admit card for Rs 50,000 from a person.

After the incident, the Board had written a complaint letter to the Commissionerate and demanded to know if a larger circulation of fake admit cards is going on. Even during the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), fake admit cards were circulated on social media.

The Board had to debunk the misinformation before the examination which was held on December 11.

With regards to the fake admit card being produced by a candidate, three people were detained by the police from the office of WBBPE. The third and fourth phase of interview and aptitude test was conducted centrally for candidates who opted for Alipurduar, Siliguri and Dakshin Dinajpur districts on January 11, 13 and 14 respectively.