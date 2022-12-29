'Permission Not Taken To Hold Arijit's Concert At Eco Park'

State Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Firhad Hakim on Wednesday said that the organisers of famous singer Arijit Singh's concert have not applied to get permission for the event at Eco Park.Hakim suggested that the organisers may hold the event at Nicco Park or Aquatica instead of Eco Park if they wish to. However, according to the organisers, 22,000 tickets have already been sold for the event. According to them, it will not be possible to accommodate such a crowd at either Nicco Park or Aquatica. Singh's concert was scheduled to be held at Eco Park on February 18. Hakim said that at that time there is a G-20 conference, which is scheduled to be held at Biswa Bangla Convention Center opposite Eco Park.

Eco Park is already overcrowded in winter and there may be a law and order problem at Singh's concert hall. However, Firhad denied the allegation of not allowing the concert. Instead, he claimed, the organisers did not make any application in writing.

Hakim also said that those who bought the tickets can file an FIR against the organiser if they want to and police will take action according to the law. mpost