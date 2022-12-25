Patuli: Truck carrying gas cylinders catches fire, none injured

KOLKATA: Panic spread amongst people at Baishnabghata Patuli area on Saturday morning after a truck loaded with gas cylinders caught fire suddenly.



Three fire tenders were pressed into action to get the situation under control.

The truck, which reportedly had 172 cylinders, was on its way to deliver the cylinders to a nearby gas godown when suddenly it caught fire.

Initially locals tried to extinguish the fire, then the fire department was informed. The fire tenders were able to bring the incident under control in no time.

No casualty was reported. The road was shut down for a while due to the accident, which led to traffic congestion at the Bypass.