Patient, who went missing from SSKM hosp, found

KOLKATA: A 60-year-old patient identified as Biswanath Roy (60), who went missing from SSKM Hospital on November 21, was found at Narkeldanga on Friday.

Police recovered the patient and said that he left the hospital in fear of undergoing surgery. He was supposed to undergo hernia surgery. The Narkeldanga police informed Bhwanipore police as the patient's family members lodged a complaint there. Roy, a resident of Amtala in South 24-Parganas was admitted to the Curzon ward of the main block for hernia operation.

The victim was caught on the CCTV camera of the hospital as he stepped out of the hospital on Monday. Hospital submitted a report to the Bhawanipur police station after the matter came to light.