Pather Panchali gave me courage to go back to my roots, says Rima Das

kolkata: For National Award-winning director Rima Das, shooting her latest Assamese film 'Tora's Husband' was challenging.



She had to shoot the film during the pandemic, which took a toll on the cast and crew. It was even more difficult as Rima lost her father, Bharat Chandra Das, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She has dedicated the film to her father.

Rima had the idea of making 'Tora's Husband' when she was directing 'Village Rockstars', which was India's Official Entry to the Oscars in 2018. It was the first Assamese film to be submitted for the Oscars.

"Given I am the producer of my films, I take a lot of time to conceive and shoot my projects. For more than three years, I was making 'Village Rockstars' (which also won the Best Feature Film at the National Awards in 2018)," she said.

"It was then that I realized how patriarchy is very much present in our society. I also realized that it is ingrained in men unknowingly. So, in 'Tora's Husband', the husband is not aware of how he is taking all the decisions. Tora is important but unknowingly she is overshadowed," said Rima, whose latest film was screened at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

Rima's films have always been a festival favourite. Three of her films – 'Village Rockstars', 'Bulbul Can Sing' and now 'Tora's Husband' have been to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Known as the "one-woman crew", Rima has also produced 'Tora's Husband' starring Abhijit Das and Tarali Kalita Das.

The film is a story of a loving father and a kind neighbour, who struggles to keep his small-town business afloat while his relationships deteriorate, amidst loss and lockdowns.

The movies of Satyajit Ray, Ingmar Bergman, and Majid Majidi changed her outlook toward cinema.

"Pather Panchali and 'Children of Heaven' gave me the courage to go back to my roots, my village, and tell stories. I didn't go to film school. I wanted to tell stories and create my world through cinema. In 2009, I directed a short film and my journey in direction started," said Rima.