Passenger dies after chest pain on Kathmandu-Kol flight

Kolkata: A passenger of Kathmandu-Kolkata flight died after he fell sick in mid-air on Friday afternoon. The passenger, identified as Mihir Kumar Sarkar, was a resident of Howrah. On Friday afternoon, Sarkar boarded the Air India flight from Kathmandu to return to Kolkata. After the flight took off from Nepal, Sarkar reportedly fell sick. Situation turned worse after a sudden jerk, which is suspected to have taken place due to an air pocket.

Sarkar, after the jerk, complained of chest pain. The cabin crew was informed. After the pilot was told about the situation, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport was requested to arrange for an emergency landing. Within a few minutes, the flight landed in Kolkata.

Doctors of the NSCBI airport examined Sarkar and advised immediate hospitalisation. Sarkar was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he later died. It is suspected that he was unwell before boarding. Later his health condition deteriorated when the flight was in mid-air.