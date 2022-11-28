Panskura cooperative body elections: Trinamool wins 7 out of 12 seats

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress on Sunday swept polls to another cooperative body in East Midnapore. Out of 12 seats in the Panskura cooperative body, the ruling Trinamool Congress won 7 while CPI-M received 4 seats. BJP got only 1 seat.

Trinamool Congress will convincingly manage to form a board as it has got the majority of the seats. The district Trinamool Congress leaders have alleged that CPIM and BJP forged an unholy alliance to defeat the ruling party in the state. It may be mentioned here that Trinamool Congress had earlier won another cooperative body in Mahisadal. Political observers find this result as a blow to the district BJP as CPIM has performed better than the main opposition party in the state.

Earlier this month Trinamool Congress bagged 68 out of 76 seats in a cooperative society election in Mahisadal in East Midnapore, sealing the fate of the clandestine Left Front–BJP alliance. Trinamool Congress had fielded 76 candidates in the Keshabpur Jalpai Radhakrishna Krishna Unnayan Samity election, which was held on Sunday. The Left Front and the BJP had together fielded 76 candidates.