Panchayat officials resign day after Abhishek snubs them for dereliction of duty

KOLKATA: The Pradhan, Upapradhan and the Anchal Sabhapati of Marshida Gram Panchayat in East Midnapore resigned on Sunday within 24 hours after Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, had asked them to do so due to non performance.



Those who resigned include Jhum Mondol (Pradhan), Ramakrishna Mondol (Upa Pradhan) and Gautam Misra (Trinamool Anchal Sabhapati).

On Saturday on his way to the College ground to address a public meeting, Banerjee went to Marshida Gram Panchayat and talked to the people.

The people had various grievances, which he patiently listened to and found that the Pradhan, Upa Pradhan and the Anchal president had miserably failed to serve the people.

From the podium, Banerjee asked them to resign and gave an ultimatum of 48 hours. Accordingly, the three stepped down on Sunday and sent their resignation to the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO).

This is for the first time when the functionaries of a gram Panchayat were pulled up and asked to resign by Banerjee.

Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned to make the organisation of Trinamool Congress transparent and efficient.

He has said over and again that in the forthcoming Panchayat election only efficient candidates with clean image will be given nominations. Both Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek had asked the leaders to go to the people and work for them.