Overwhelmed, humbled by love & support: Abhishek tells people of Meghalaya

kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expressed his gratitude to the people of Meghalaya for their overwhelming support.



Banerjee along with party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee were on a two-day tour to Meghalaya. They had addressed a workers' convention in Shillong on Tuesday.

Abhishek Banerjee in the social media wrote: "People of Meghalaya, I am truly overwhelmed and humbled by your love and support! During my two-day visit to the serene hill state along with Hon'ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, I had the opportunity of meeting people from all walks of life.

Their trust in our vision is a great source of motivation for us all. It has strengthened my resolve to work for Meghalaya's glorious future."

"Our visit concluded with meeting Leader Of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma, State President Charles Pyngrope and State Vice President James Lyngdoh. Their tireless work for ensuring people's welfare and desire to bring a positive change for all is admirable. Upholding people's rights, together we will fight to uproot the oppressive forces and usher in an era of growth!"he

wrote further.