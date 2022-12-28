Over 5 cr to be hit after Centre stops PMGKAY from Jan 1

KOLKATA: State Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh hit out at the central government for discontinuation of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and said that the latter must reconsider their decision. Around 5.5 crore people in the state are covered under PMGKAY.



"The PMGKAY was extended for three months from October till December as the Assembly elections in some states were slated to be held during this period. Now, there are no such elections scheduled in near future. So the extension for three months was politically motivated and further extension has been discontinued," Ghosh said.

Recently, elections have been held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and by-elections have also been held in some places.He added that party MP Saugata Roy had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for further extension of PMGKAY by another six months till June 2023.

He stated in Roy's letter that the backlash of COVID-19 pandemic which is related to financial miseries has not yet been over so the extension of the scheme by another six months will be of great benefit to the common people.

The organisation of ration dealers All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation has decided to take to the streets in protest of the discontinuation of the scheme. The ration dealers will announce their plan of action against the Centre's decision in New Delhi on January 11.The ration dealers receive a commission based on the sale of per quintal foodgrains. They also earn by selling the sacks of foodgrains after they are exhausted. With the stoppage of the scheme, they will be bereft of both benefits.

The PMGKAY started in April 2020. The beneficiaries used to get an additional 5 kg of foodgrains free of cost. The Centre will save to the tune of Rs 1.63 lakh crore with the discontinuation of the scheme from January 1, 2023.

Biswambhar Basu, general secretary of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation said , " COVID is not yet over. In some countries it is still very much prevalent. Even the people in the country are yet to recover from the economic constraints that COVID had ushered in. So, for the sake of the people of the country, the centre should reconsider their decision."