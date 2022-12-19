'Over 1.3K infected with Japanese Encephalitis till Nov 30 in state'

KOLKATA: The number of Japanese Encephalitis affected victims went up 7 times in the past three months and 1,326 people were found to have been infected in the state till November 30, said a study conducted by the Union Health Ministry.



The study also said that in the current year till October 31, around 34,739 people have been affected with Malaria. Bengal is among the other states where the encephalitis cases are much higher during this period.

It may be mentioned that during September-October last year, encephalitis cases were detected in and around Kolkata. Nearly 20 patients were admitted to a private hospital for children at Park Circus in September last year. Encephalitis cases were reported amidst Covid last year.

Unlike 2021, Covid curve has almost flattened this year with daily infection consistently remaining below 10.

"One can complain about fever, cough, body aches, and throat sore in case of viral fever. If one develops respiratory distress, he or she must consult a doctor," said Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee, a senior pathologist in the city.