Over 13 lakh govt school students take State Achievement Survey test

KOLKATA: The state Education department, for the first time in the state, conducted State Achievement Survey (SAS) with the objective to understand the achievement level of the students against the laid down learning outcome indicators. More than 13 lakh students based in 10846 schools across the state took part in the assessment test related to SAS on Monday.



"The assessment test of students in classes III, V, VIII and X in 10846 schools across the state will enable us to analyse the performance of participating students and assess achievement level. Accordingly, we will design and develop remedial actions to achieve further improvement," a senior official of School Education department said.

According to sources in the Education department, the National Achievement Survey (NAS) - a national level assessment is held once in three years to obtain information about the learning achievement of students of Class III, V, VIII and X studying in state government, government aided, private unaided and central government schools. During 2021, after the results of NAS were declared, Bengal ranked 9th among all states, marking an improvement of 5 scale points from the last NAS in 2017.

"This calls for continuing with the current endeavour and keep a regular check on the learning achievement levels of the school students. In view of this, a need was felt to develop a mechanism for a similar survey at state level," the official added.

10 primary schools and 5 upper primary/secondary/ higher secondary schools have been selected from each circle for SAS, 2022. A total of 7238 primary schools and 3608 upper primary/ secondary/ higher secondary schools are in this list. For Class III and Class V students assessment test (multiple choice questions) was held of 30 marks duration covering first language, mathematics and environmental studies.

For Class VIII , examination was conducted for 40 marks involving four subjects 1st Language, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and for class X, the test was of 50 marks covering subjects 1st Language, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science."The SAS from now on will be held every year,"the official said.