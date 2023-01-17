Outreach drive: On 6th day of ‘Anchale Ek Din’, Trinamool leaders interact with people in 62 Panchayats of 16 districts

KOLKATA: “Anchale Ek Din” programme was implemented on its sixth day in various Assembly Constituencies of Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and Howrah on Monday.



Trinamool Congress leaders reiterated their commitment towards ensuring good governance and efficient delivery of welfare schemes while interacting with people from 62 Gram Panchayats across 16 districts of Bengal.

Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar while addressing a gathering at Chandigarh-Rohanda Gram Panchayat in North 24-Parganas said: “I have assured the locals that the MPLAD funds have already been disbursed for road improvement, and received by the panchayat department. Work will start in the next couple of weeks. Opposition must visit these places to see how people have benefited from the welfare schemes run by the State government.” All Gram Panchayats witnessed mass interactions where leaders assuring the people about the welfare and development work that was underway in their areas.