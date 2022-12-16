Organisers can't shrug off responsibility, says BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

KOLKATA: A day after three people were killed in a stampede during a blanket distribution programme in Asansol, Paschim Bardhaman district, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said organisers of the event cannot escape responsibility for the tragedy, triggering speculations of a rift between Ghosh and the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who was part of the function. The incident had taken place shortly after Adhikari left the venue.



"It is very easy to make the poor people of our state assemble at a spot for either giving money as allowance or for handing blankets," he said, adding, "It is one thing to put the entire blame on the police... But, organisers have to play their role. They cannot escape responsibility (for the stampede)."

Several BJP leaders from Asansol were reportedly a part of the programme, which was organised by a religious body.

Ghosh in a subtle way also criticised Adhikari's 'December Dhamaka' jibe in which the latter had mentioned the dates when important developments would take place in Bengal, as he claimed.

Taking a dig at the 'December Dhamaka' jibe, Ghosh referred to the popular Bollywood movie dialogue and termed Adhikari's claim as 'Tarikh pe Tarikh' (dates after dates). It may be mentioned here that Adhikari a few days ago took a jibe at 'morning walker' leader without naming Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Thursday said Adhikari was largely responsible for the stampede incident. "Once he left, people rushed towards the stage as the number of blankets was far lesser than the number of recipients in the gathering. Suvendu should explain why he went to such a narrow plot of land, where the seating capacity was not enough," Ghosh said on Thursday. "He has become desperate after the high court said nothing can be done against him without judicial consent," the TMC leader added.