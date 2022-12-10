'Operate all government, private buses like a weekday on Sunday'

kolkata: The state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Friday said that corporations under transport department and private bus associations have been instructed to ply all buses like a weekday on the say of Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination, which is scheduled to be held on December 11.



"On December 11, the state is going to hold the TET-2022 examination across Bengal. Around 6, 90, 931 candidates will be sitting for the examination in 1,453 centres. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed us that on the day of examination, transport facilities should be proper and adequate," Chakraborty said.

He informed that since the examination falls on a Sunday, which is considered as a holiday and usually less buses are plied on that day, the department has instructed the corporations under it to run buses to its maximum capacity.

They have also spoken with the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to ensure the adequate service of smaller vehicles for the day.

According to the Transport minister around 2,000 government buses and 34,000 private buses will be plied across the state on Sunday.

Apart from this, the private bus associations have also been asked to ply buses to their maximum strength for the day.

"I request the bus operators including drivers and conductors of various non-government bus associations to come to work on Sunday," the transport minister urged.

The state Transport department has also opened up control rooms for the same purpose.

Multiple control rooms have been opened in places including Durgapur headquarters and Belghoria division office.

For the convenience of the TET aspirants, a control room has been opened at West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC).

Candidates can call on 033-22360462 and 033-2236063. Ferry services will also be kept open for the convenience of the TET candidates on Sunday.