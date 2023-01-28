One held for harassing woman over dowry

Kolkata: Brother-in-law of a deceased woman who allegedly died by suicide after being harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry was arrested in the wee hours of Saturday from his residence in Maheshtala.

The accused identified as Biswajit Mondal (36) was arrested at around 2:30 am on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the suicide case.

The incident had taken place on January 26, when a woman died by suicide at around 5:24 pm.

According to the FIR registered with Haridevpur Police Station, the deceased woman was married for less than seven years. It has been alleged that the husband and in-laws used to physically and mentally harass the deceased woman over the demand for dowry.

Apart from brother-in-law’s name, the FIR also included husband’s and other in-laws’ names. The police are still searching for the rest of the accused persons.