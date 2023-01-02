One dead, 5 hurt in four road accidents

KOLKATA: One person killed and five others, including a police Constable, suffered injuries in four different accidents on Saturday night and Sunday morning in the city.



Around 11:20 pm on Saturday, cops of Tiljala traffic guard were conducting a naka-checking at the China Town cutout on the Park Circus Connector.

When a police personnel was checking a car, another car tried to evade naka-checking and suddenly increased the speed.

While crossing the naka-checking point, the car hit a Constable of Tiljala Traffic guard, identified as Tapan Chakaraborty. The cop got stuck under the car after he was hit. He was dragged about a few metres after which Chakraborty somehow managed to get out from beneath the car.

Before the car could have been intercepted, the driver fled but the registration number was noted down by a cop. Chakraborty was rushed to a private hospital where he was admitted with multiple injuries, including a broken rib.

Late on Saturday night, a youth identified as Pijush Bhagat of Howrah, who was riding a motorcycle, was killed after his two-wheeler rammed into a median divider in front of Turf View. He was rushed to SSKM hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Also late on Saturday night, a woman suffered minor injuries after a car hit her scooter on the move in Regent Park area.

The woman, identified as Priya Sen Kar, was rushed to M R Bangur Hospital from where she was discharged after necessary treatment.

Early on Sunday morning a car hit a Metro pillar near the Ajaynagar crossing on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. But the passengers of the car suffered minor injuries. The driver reportedly told the cops that he lost control after he had fallen asleep while driving.