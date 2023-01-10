On trail of terror ‘handler’, police send teams to several states

KOLKATA: Multiple teams of the Special Task Force (STF), Kolkata Police have been sent to other states to nab persons who are suspected to have links with the terror outfit ISIS on Monday.



Police have found information about the suspects from the diary of Md Saddam, who was arrested by the STF on Friday from Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday got in touch with the Kolkata Police to seek information about the two youths who are suspected to have connections with ISIS. A team of NIA officials on Monday also interrogated the two accused persons identified as Md Saddam alias Saddam Mallick alias Abdul Mallick and Sayeed Ahmed.

They also talked with the senior Kolkata Police officials on the issue.

They were arrested by the STF on Friday. According to the primary investigation, STF suspected that they were raising funds, collecting arms and ammunition and explosives for carrying out terror activities.

They were reportedly trying to build a network to attack multiple places across the country.

Police suspect that the duo may also have plans to attack a few important personalities.

Police are trying to find who are the handlers of the terrorists and what they are up to.

After the arrests were made, multiple investigating agencies, including the intelligence agencies, sought information from the Kolkata Police.

As the NIA is specialized in dealing with such cases, the central agency questioned the arrested duo.