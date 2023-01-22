Old charm: Vintage Car Rally flagged off from Calcutta Rowing Club

KOLKATA: For the first time, six pets took part in the vintage car rally organised by Automobile Association of Eastern India (AAEI) Automobile club on Sunday morning.



The rally was flagged off by AAEI president Madan Mitra and MLA Debashis Kumar at 9:30 am from Calcutta Rowing Club. After two to three hours, it returned to CRC.

Hundreds of vintage cars starting from 1913 with glorious history like Hemanta Mukherjee's car, car with kerosene oil lamp and magnetic starter, and a car from the East India Company, amongst others. Prize distribution ceremony took place at 7:30 pm.