Nothing unlawful will be tolerated, warns Hakim on illegal constructions

kolkata: With an apparent spurt in population in the city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is receiving an increasing number of complaints concerning illegal constructions in certain wards.



During the recent 'Talk to Mayor' session at the KMC headquarters, complaints related to illegal constructions surfaced from wards 106 and 107.

A resident of ward 106 complained that despite informing the local councillor about the illegal construction, no steps were taken.

Similarly, another incident was reported by a resident of Rajdanga Main Road where the complainant alleged that construction is being carried out without any sanction from the KMC.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said that prompt action needs to be taken whenever such complaints are received.

"It does not matter whether the illegal work is being done under the supervision of councilors or party workers. KMC is run according to certain laws. Nothing illegal will be tolerated. No favoritism or mercy will be shown in case one is found encouraging illegal constructions. Law is the same for all" he said.

Another resident of ward 107 complained that despite an ongoing legal dispute concerning a piece of land, illegal work there has not stopped. The complainant Abdul Kalam told Hakim that he also wrote to the KMC Building department regarding the same, and had even submitted a court injunction order for stoppage of the work, but it had no apparent effect.

It is to be recalled that the Mayor, early this year, had announced that a geo-tagging system would reportedly be installed to ensure

illegal structures are razed down as per demolition orders by the court.

He had said that the geo tagging system will help KMC in determining whether demolition is being carried out properly.

The Mayor, pertaining to the recent cases, has assured that an inspection will be carried out at the properties concerned to verify the allegations and appropriate action will

be taken.