Noted singer Sumitra Sen passes away

KOLKATA: Noted Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sumitra Sen passed away at her residence in Kolkata on Tuesday morning at the age of 89.

She was suffering from broncho-pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital on December 21. However, she was released from the hospital two days later.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of the eminent singer and said that it was a "repairable loss to the world of music".

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Sumitra Sen, who had enthralled the audience for decades. I had a close relationship with her for a long time. The Bengal government had awarded her Sangeet Mahasamman in 2012. Her passing away is an irreparable loss to the music world. My sincere condolences to Sumitra di's daughters Indrani and Srabani, and her fans," Banerjee said. Informing about the death, Sarbani Sen, her daughter, posted on social media saying, "Mother left us this morning". Both her daughters — Srabani and Indrani are popular Rabindra Sangeet singers.

Srabani remembered how her mother used to insist on having dinner together post her musical shows till the last day. "Whenever I used to go for some programme, my mother always called me up and enquired when I would be reaching home. She also insisted on having the dinner together," said Srabani.

Veteran singer Haimanti Shukla said the New Year couldn't have started with more upsetting news than the demise of the celebrated Rabindra Sangeet exponent.