North-South Metro: 'Signaling system likely to change soon'

KOLKATA: The signaling system of North-South Metro Corridor may change in near future to ensure a reduction in interval between two train timings by one-and-a-half minutes, said officials.



It has also been reported that metro stations will get free Wi-Fi services. The Communication-Based Train Control System (CBTC) will also be introduced in the East-West Metro Corridor, which has a functioning line between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector-V.

The introduction of CBTC means that a certain distance will always be maintained between two metro trains and they can run at an interval of 90 seconds. This, according to metro railway officials, will not just reduce the probability of accidents but will also reduce the wait time between trains.

The metro railway has already called on tenders in this regard and expert opinion has been sought. Once the contract is signed, the change in signal will take place. Increase in numbers of metro trains will be required as the number of passengers will increase once the East-West, Joka-Esplanade and New Garia-Airport routes become fully functional.

Currently, the metro runs at five minutes interval during the peak hours, while at other times, trains are operated with intervals varying between six minutes, seven minutes and ten minutes.

The General Manager of Metro Railway Arun Arora on Wednesday had said that Wi-Fi services will soon be introduced at metro stations. Meanwhile, the metro railway has also released two lakh new tokens. With regards to beginning the commercial services on Joka-Taratala metro, which is part of Joka-Esplanade metro, Arora reiterated that all works with regards to the metro will be completed by December 10.