North-South Corridor: Over 4.8L avail Metro services on New Yr's Eve

KOLKATA: Metro Railway witnessed massive footfall of passengers on New Year's Eve as North-South Metro Corridor recorded more than 4.85 lakh commuters and East-West Metro Corridor recorded around 28,000 commuters.

Ever since Christmas' Eve, the rush of passengers in the metro had increased significantly. On Christmas, the North-South Corridor of Metro Railway witnessed a footfall of about 4, 72, 562 passengers.

Additional metro services were run on New Year's day for both North-South Metro Corridor and East-West Metro Corridor, which is usually kept closed during Sundays. A total of 188 services instead of 130 services were run from Kavi Subhash to Dakhineshwar Metro line. The services were plied from 6:50 am to 10:35 pm.

Huge crowd was seen boarding and deboarding at Rabindra Sadan, Maidan and Park Street, which are closer to popular tourist spots, including Victoria Memorial, New Market and Indian Museum, amongst other places.

The crowding at metro stations also led to scattered incidents of passengers getting injured. A middle-aged woman had injured herself on the escalator at Park Street metro. She was rescued by the on-duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who offered her a seat until she recovered. On the first day of the New Year, 44 metro services were plied from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector-V and vice-versa. Services were plied from 9 am to 7:50 pm with Metro services being available at an interval of 30 minutes.