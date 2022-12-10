North-South Corridor: Metro to run 8 additional services on December 11

kolkata: Metro Railway will run eight additional services on Sunday for the convenience of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2022 examinees on the North-South corridor, which includes Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash.



These additional services will be plied before the start of the examination, which is scheduled to take place between 12 noon and 2:30 pm, at an interval of seven minutes instead of the usual 15-minutes interval during the Sunday service.

Since most offices remain closed on Sunday, the footfall of the metro usually drops. Thus, they usually keep lesser services on that day. However, on December 11, the metro railway officials are expecting a surge in the footfall. Therefore, they are running 138 services (69 UP and 69 DN) additional services to manage the rush.

Apart from this, in order to tackle the expected rush the metro staff will be put on high alert to render immediate assistance to the TET aspirants. Additional man-power will be deployed at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Esplanade,

Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Dum Dum and Dakshineswar, as metro officials expect more crowding on these stations.