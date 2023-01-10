North Dinajpur: Over 300 TMC workers to take part in campaign

BALURGHAT: As many as 320 Trinamool Congress frontal leaders and workers will be involved for Didir Suraksha Kawach in North Dinajpur district as informed by the president of the party, Kanaiyalal Agarwal.



“The new programme Didir Suraksha Kavach was launched by our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on January 2 in presence of our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi. We will start the newly introduced programme in North Dinajpur from January 11 as per the instruction of the party high command. Around 320 party leaders and workers

will work for it covering all blocks of the district. The programme will continue for 60 days,” he

said. According to him, the party workers of TMC will reach out to the people across the district and ensure that everyone can avail of the welfare schemes of the State government.

“The house owners will download the particular App Didir Suraksha Kavach so that they can connect with our party workers easily. They can inform us through this App regarding any government social welfare schemes and projects that have been undertaken by our State government,” he said.

“They can also lodge any complaint regarding the matter. Our party workers will tie a ribbon to the hand of the house owner after visiting the house. A sticker will also be attached to their houses,” he informed.