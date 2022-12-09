'None has power to divide Bengal'

DARJEELING: TMC was not concerned about BJP's Gujarat win as the voters of Bengal were conscious and had no faith in BJP, stated Chandrima Bhattacharya, State president, Trinamool Mahila Congress and Minister.



While the saffron brigade celebrated the Gujarat victory, the Trinamool Mahila Congress, women's wing of the TMC, took out a rally in Siliguri against the alleged conspiracy of the BJP to divide Bengal.

Blowing conches, the women supporters of the TMC carried forward the message "Mohilader Shonkher Dhoni, Dhriro Hok Oikker Bani" (May the sound of the conch further strengthen the message of unity.)

"In the ancient times conches were blown to spread a message far and wide. This is what we are doing today. We want each and every woman to stand up against the divisive politics of BJP and instead spread the message of unity," stated Bhattacharya. Chafing the BJP, the Trinamool Mahila Congress President questioned "You all claim that Bengal should be divided into different states, one comprising the 8 districts of North Bengal; South Bengal; Raar Bengal and others. Who all will be the Chief Ministers. Just before every election they fuel separate state fires. They have no other issue and survive with this."

She stated that TMC will continue putting up a strong resistance against any attempts to divide the State. "When women come out on the street, the whole society gets ready to take up and carry forward the message given by the women.

The rally commenced from the TMC party office in Siliguri and culminated at the Safdar Hashmi Chowk, where the TMC leaders addressed the rally. "No one has the power to divide when we oppose. We will give the BJP a befitting reply" stated Papiya Ghosh, Darjeeling district President, TMC.

She stated that the agitation against BJP's divisive attempts would be further beefed up under the leadership of Supremo Mamata Banerjee.