Non-Fare Revenue: Metro ranks 5th among all zonal rlys

KOLKATA: Metro Railway ranked fifth amongst all zonal railways of Indian Railways in cumulative Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) earnings. From April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 they have earned Rs 21.83 crore through its 34 stations.



In the corresponding period of the last financial year 2021-2022, their cumulative earnings from NFR stood at Rs 10.01 crore.

Thus Metro Railway has registered 118 per cent increase in the nine months of this fiscal in NFR earnings.

In order to boost their NFR, they have been focusing on the earnings through advertisements inside and outside metro rakes, displaying hoarding in open spaces and earnings from new sources like installation of health check-up kiosks in different stations.