Nod given to set up ethical panel for Pharmacopoeial Lab & Pharmacy

KOLKATA: Ayush branch under the state Health department has granted approval to the state Pharmacopoeial Laboratory and Pharmacy in Kalyani to constitute an ethical committee for its better functioning.



There has been a guideline under the "National Ethical Guidelines for Biomedical and Health Research involving human participation." A team member ethics committee will be formed soon.

A specific order has been conveyed to the Director of state Pharmacopoeial Laboratory and Pharmacy. Professor Dr Subikash Biswas Principal of College of Medicine and Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital in Kalyani will be the chairperson of the committee and there will be nine members.

Meanwhile, the state Health department has already sanctioned fund of Rs 82,72,000 for setting up Ayush telemedicine services in 22 districts. An order has been issued by the health department to all the districts attaching the standard operating procedure (SoP) and also guidelines as to how to move forward with the project.

Health department has already taken up an elaborate project to set up more than 15,000 health and wellness centers which are coming up across the state where telemedicine services will be made available in phased manner.