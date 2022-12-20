No stir allowed within 50 metres of Visva Bharati Univ, says HC

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that no demonstration can be done within 50 metres of the Visva Bharati University.



Justice Jay Sengupta ordered that police should provide security to the university in the case filed by the university Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty.

He reflected the order given by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha in the same case earlier. Justice Mantha had ordered removal of banners and posters to the case filed by Chakraborty on November 23. However, despite Justice Mantha's order, the demonstration outside the Central Library had continued. Justice Sengupta on Monday informed that Justice Mantha's order will remain in force. Apart from this, Justice Sengupta also advised the Vice-Chancellor to file a new public interest case if there is something different to be said. The university has become a hotspot for clashes in recent times. Clashes had broken out between security guards, state police and students in front of Vice-Chancellor Chakraborty residence. It was alleged that during the chaos due to the clash, Chakraborty left his residence but had to face obstacles while trying to enter the university. The students were reportedly protesting in front of the main gate as well. They are demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor of the university. This had led to 150 professors and other officials to stand outside the main gate.Chakraborty was kept restrained to the house for the last 21 days as the students were protesting outside the residence.

At around 12 noon on December 13 when Chakraborty tried to step out, the protesters attempted to block his path leading to a scuffle between them and the security guards as well as state police.

Allegations were made by the students that Chakraborty had reportedly hurled stones at the students.