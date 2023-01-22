No. of illegal autos plying in Bengal: Survey launched

KOLKATA: The state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty announced the launch of the survey by the state Transport department to know the exact number of illegal autos running in Kolkata and the state.



Through the survey, the department will extract the exact number of illegal autos plying across the state and thus will be able to take strict action against them. The department is focused not only to detect illegal autos but also identify polluting vehicles and take strict action against them. But according to the officials, the focus right now is on illegal autos across the state. It has been reported that all District Magistrates (DM) and Regional Transport Office (RTO) have been directed to find out the details of all illegal auto.

Apart from this, on December 26, an 11-member team with the director of the transport directorate as the chairman was formed for the consideration of the one-time regularisation of the unauthorised auto-rickshaws plying after March 31, 2019 in Kolkata.

According to the transport department, a large number of unauthorised autos have been plying on the routes under the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) without proper insurance certificate, registration certificate, tax receipt, permit and pollution under control certificates.

A committee was formed for the consideration of the matter and the members will be examining the issue from all possible angles and submit a report before the state within a period of 30 days.