No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive: SRK amid 'Pathaan' protest

Kolkata: Ever since the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer song 'Besharam Rang' from his upcoming film Pathaan, the hashtag 'Boycott Pathaan' has been trending on social media. At the inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday, without mentioning anyone, the Pathaan actor spoke about the "narrowness of views" on social media, and said: "No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive."



Talking about social media negativity, King Khan, who was felicitated by Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly at the inaugural ceremony of the 28th KIFF, said: "Cinema and the advent of articulation through social media platforms have become the foremost expression of human experience and emotion. The collective narrative of the times is shaped by social media, contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively. I feel that cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to itself. And its negativity increases social media consumption, thereby increasing its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive."

Looking dapper in a black suit and speaking mostly in Bengali, SRK also said the "world is becoming normal" post-Covid. "We haven't been able to meet for a while, but the world is becoming normal now. We are all happy and I am the happiest. And I have no qualms in saying that no matter what the world does, me and you, and all positive people in the world are alive," said SRK, who will be in Qatar to watch the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between France and Argentina on Sunday. The Swades actor further said: "Cinema exposes the vulnerability of human nature by telling stories in their simplest form as they are lived. It allows us to know each other better. In a way, it is best placed to sustain a collective counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind. A narrative that brings to the fore humanity's immense capacity for compassion, unity, and brotherhood."

He also mentioned how cinema has the power to understand people of different cultures, colours, castes and religions better. "Meeting the world at the world of cinema is the call of the day. Not just meeting but we're also using the power of cinema as a vehicle for people of different cultures, colours, castes, and religions to understand each other better. Through endeavours like the KIFF, the endeavour is to build new platforms to break existing prejudices. Let's come together and build a better world for our future generation through the medium of cinema," said SRK, who entered the Netaji Indoor Stadium with his 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' co-star Rani and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In his signature style, SRK also mouthed the famous dialogue from his next release Pathaan.

"Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye... mausam bigadne wala hai!," he said and was greeted with whistles and deafening applause from his fans in the audience.

After almost a hiatus of four years, SRK will be back on the big screen with Siddarth Anand's directorial Pathaan also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham on January 25, 2023.