No decision yet on cancellation of D.El.Ed instts' affiliation

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has clarified that it has not taken any decision to cancel the affiliation of all Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) institutions. "The Board will review the renewal of affiliation in respect of any particular affiliated institution, if any gross violation of S.O.P/malpractices in running the academic programme are proved against that particular D.El.Ed. institution," the notice by WBBPE stated. Recently, there were reports of allegations of irregularities against various private D.El.Ed. colleges in the state. It was also reported that the Board may revoke the approval of private D.El.Ed. teacher training colleges. It had led to a chaotic situation amongst students of various private colleges. The WBBPE on Thursday stated the information to be incorrect and said no decision has been taken by the Board to cancel the approval of D.El.Ed. colleges.

