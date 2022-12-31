New Yr's Eve: About 3K cops to be deployed across city today

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police personnel are all geared up to secure the city, especially Park Street and other crowded areas, on the New Year's eve and on January 1.



Around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed on December 31 across the city to prevent any untoward incident. Park Street will remain open for vehicular traffic all along.

On January 1, around 2,500 cops will be deployed in the city.

About 15 police assistance booths will be there in the Park Street area where women police personnel will be there to help.

On Friday Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Headquarters, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar informed that drones will be used to gather information and keep a close watch on the crowd.

Also there will be 58 Police Control Room (PCR) vans patrolling the city roads round the clock including around 22 in Park Street and its adjacent areas.

Also there will be 11 watch towers in and around Park Street from where police will keep a close watch on the crowd and vehicular movement.

On New Year's eve, Park Street will be divided into six sectors which will be looked after by 11 Deputy Commissioners.

On January 1, the same area will be divided into four sectors which will be looked aftewr by seven Deputy Commissioners.

According to sources, all night clubs, bars and hotels in the area are being kept under strict vigil.

Police personnel in uniform and plain clothes will monitor the shopping malls and Metro stations across the city while divisional mobile vans will be patrolling Kolkata round the-clock.

Apart from this, two Quick Response Teams (QRT) along with Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) vans will be posted at strategic points in the city to prevent any untoward incident.

This apart, naka checking will be done by the traffic police to stop errant drivers and two-wheeler riders at 97 strategic locations across the city.

Special naka checking will be done to stop drunk driving. Anti-Crime teams from the Detective Department (DD) and Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) will maintain strict vigil across the city in order to intervene in case of any deterioration of the law and order situation.

The Disaster Management Group (DMG) team will also be on standby.