New variant fear: State expedites Covid infra building in districts

kolkata: With the new Covid variant wreaking havoc in various countries, the State Health department has expedited the infrastructure building exercise in various district hospitals to combat any unforeseen situation.



State government has decided to construct permanent Covid units at different health facilities for the better management of Covid if there is any further surge.

More than Rs 307 crore has been sanctioned by the health department. Around 16 Covid wards are coming up at different state-run health establishments having a capacity of 100 beds each. Around four Covid wards are coming up with a capacity of 50 beds.

There are more than 113 Covid wards under construction having 20 beds.

The department has released Rs 2.52 crore for the construction of 4 Covid wards having a capacity of 20 beds each at Diamond Harbour Health District. The PWD will carry out the works. More than Rs 3 crore has been allotted for setting up 5 Covid wards in South Dinajpur. More than Rs 13 crore has been allotted for Bankura where a 100 bedded Covid ward, around 7 wards with 20 beds each are coming up. More than Rs 4 crore has been released for strengthening infrastructure in Nadia where 4 wards are being set up each having 20 beds. Bishnupur Health District is getting a fund of Rs 1.14 crore for two permanent Covid wards each having a capacity of 20 beds.

State health department took the initiative to set up permanent Covid units in November apprehending that there may be another surge. The department has been releasing funds from time to time on the basis of the development in works.Concerned CMoHS in the districts will release the funds to the concerned executive engineer of the PWD.

The health department has also approved the setting up of 10 bedded NICU at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital while 80 bedded NICU will come up at the IPGMER and SSKM hospital. Around 10 bedded NICU at the Dr BC Roy PGIPS for the augmentation of critical care infrastructure.