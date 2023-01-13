New Town: Two dead in road mishap

KOLKATA: Two youths were killed in a road accident in New Town late on Wednesday night.



The deceased youths, along with a friend of them, were allegedly riding a two-wheeler in drunken condition and the vehicle rammed into the median divider of the road.

According to sources, the duo identified as Prasad Majumdar and Liton Bairagi of Jabardakhal in New Town were riding a motorcycle was moving towards the Nawabpur from Eco Park gate number 1, along the service road of Biswa Bangla Sarani. Near the New Town Kolkata Development Authority health centre adjacent to Eco Park gate number 3, suddenly Majumdar who was riding the motorcycle lost control and rammed with the median divider.A few drivers of other cars moving along the Biswa Bangla Sarani informed a few cops who were on duty near the accident spot. Within a few moments cops of Eco Park police station rushed to a hospital near Chinar Park where two of them were declared brought dead. None of them were wearing helmets and reportedly riding the vehicle at a breakneck speed.