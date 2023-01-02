New Town: Student dies after speeding car hits him

KOLKATA: A student of Alliah University was killed in a road accident in New Town on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at around 5:10 pm when the student identified as Shakil Ahmed was walking along the road towards Eco Space.

According to sources, a car coming from Kadampukur direction hit two guard rails that were placed on the road by the police. After that the car crossed three consecutive speed breakers installed before the Alias University crossing before hitting Ahmed from behind. After the accident the car fled. Local people and traffic cops rushed Ahmed to a private hospital in New Town where the student was declared dead. After the accident, other students of the university put up a road blockade demanding immediate arrest of the offending car driver.