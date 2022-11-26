New Town: Handicrafts expo begins

KOLKATA: Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State (Independent charge) for Finance department inaugurated the West Bengal State Handicrafts Expo inauguration in New Town on Friday.

Bhattacharya said that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Textiles department has been organising such fairs every year for the artisans to display and sell their works. During the financial year 2021-22, more than 8000 artisans participated in such fairs, where the products made by the artisans worth about Rs 76 crore were sold.

"Among the artisans a good number women are there who are getting self dependent through this initiative of the concerned department. In several places, Biswa Bangla show rooms are running where handicrafts made by the artisans are being sold," said Bhattacharya.

This year about 3500 artisans are taking part in the fair. Officials of the department are expecting a sharp rise in the product selling. The fair will continue till December 18.