New Town: Elderly hurt after fire breaks out at Balaka Housing

KOLKATA: An elderly woman suffered burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a flat in Balaka Housing in New Town on Thursday afternoon.



The fire was controlled after almost two hours of relentless efforts.

According to sources, the fire broke out due to a leak in an LPG cylinder at a flat located on the first floor of the B block around 2 pm.

The fire quickly spread to the second floor as well. All the residents of the building went to the roof of the apartment house as flames had engulfed the staircase. However, an elderly woman identified as Gitarani Ghosh aged about 80 years was inside the flat as her domestic help had locked the flat and left. Firefighters broke the door and rescued the woman with burn injuries. She was rushed to Bidhannagar State General Hospital from where she was later shifted to NRS Hospital.

The fire took a bad shape after an air conditioner outdoor unit exploded. Local people alleged that the housing complex association is reluctant to make arrangements for fire extinguishers.

While firefighters were spraying water, a few others broke several window panes to let the smoke out.

The residents of the apartment building who were trapped on the roof were also rescued. The fire was controlled around 4:45 pm.