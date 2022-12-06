New Town: At least 18 shops gutted in fire

KOLKATA: At least 18 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out in Gouranganagar area of New Town early on Tuesday morning. According to police, a few local people spotted flames on the canal side road around 4 am.



When they came out of their homes, they saw that the temporary shops set up on the canal side road were in flames. Immediately New Town police station and fire brigade were informed. Four fire tenders were pressed into action.

After almost two hours the fire was controlled. Initially, the fire had broken out in one shop which later spread to other shops. As there was no one present inside those shops, none were injured. It is suspected that the fire may have broken out due to a short circuit.