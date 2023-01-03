New Town accident: Two arrested, car identified

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Police, on Monday, claimed that they identified the car that was involved in the hit-and-run case, where a student of Aliah University was killed in New Town and detained two people.



On Sunday around 5:10 pm, when the student identified as Shakil Ahmed was walking along the road towards Eco Space a car ran over him after hitting two guardrails and crossing three consecutive speed breakers that were installed before the Aliah University crossing.

Ahmed was declared brought dead at a private hospital in New Town area.

After the incident, students of Aliah University started agitating and also put up a roadblock demanding immediate identification and arrest of the offending driver.

On Monday morning the students again started agitating. In the evening Deputy Commissioner (DC) of New Town, Zone, Bidhnnagar Police, Praween Prakash informed that the car has been identified from the CCTV footage and one person has been detained. Police later said that another person was held. "On the orders of the Commissioner of Police (CP) Bidhannagar a special team comprising 10 officials, including senior officers, conducted a probe throughout the night and we have identified a car at a service centre near the Ruby Crossing. The car was taken to the service centre for repair today (Monday). The vehicle has been seized and forensic experts are examining it. The driver has also been identified," said Prakash.

The car belonged to Sanmarg News and Allied Services Private Limited, said

the police. Prakash dismissed the allegation of negligence and claimed that within 10 minutes the ambulance had arrived.