'New Permits Won't Be Given For Vehicles With Norms Less Than BS-IV'

The State Transport Authority (STA) has decided that no replacement of vehicle and counter signature of new permits will be allowed if the pollution norm of the vehicle is less than BS-IV.



Until recently, vehicle norms of BS-III were given permit by the authority. Majority of the vehicles currently operating have BS-III only a section has BS-IV norm. The decision to take necessary action with regards to the new pollution norms was taken by STA in their Board meeting, which was held on December 8. Through this they aim to keep a check on air pollution and improve the air quality.

According to the notice by STA, vehicles which have pollution norms less than BS-IV, will no longer be given the permit to replace any BS-IV lesser vehicles with another vehicle of the same nature. As per the earlier orders, it is mandatory for every vehicle owner to carry a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) and maintain the vehicle in such a condition so as to make it compliant with the prescribed emission norms.