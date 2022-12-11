New norm: Candidates can retain the question booklets

KOLKATA: After a gap of about five years, Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 will be conducted on Sunday (December 11) with about 6, 90, 931 candidates taking the examination at 1, 453 centres across the state.



Besides taking several measures to prevent cheating and malpractices, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE)—which conducts the examination—has introduced two new systems this year. For the first time, the candidates will be allowed to retain the question booklets and a second copy of their respective OMR sheets, which will bear the imprints of the original OMR sheet that the candidate would have to submit to the Board at the end of the examination. Thus, instead of one, each candidate will be given two OMR sheets this time.

In a bid to avoid malpractice, individual question booklets will be given to the candidates in envelopes, which can only be opened by the candidates after they enter the examination hall. The candidates will have to undergo biometric verification during entry as well as exit from the examination centre. Each centre will have CCTV cameras installed. The surveillance camera footage will be monitored by the Board from a central control room on the fourth floor of its office.

Meanwhile, WBBPE president Gautam Pal on Saturday said they (the Board) were wary of any attempts being made by 'outsiders' to disrupt the examination process and would ensure that the sanctity of it remains. Earlier, the Board had issued a notification stating that legal action would be taken against any candidate or other person found violating the guidelines.

"We are extremely alert. We have helpline numbers for the students to contact, in case of any problem. Different departments like Municipal Affairs, Health, Transport and Home Affairs are on alert as well," Pal reiterated, while adding that each centre will also have a doctor and officials from the Health department.

Around 2,000 government buses and 34,000 private buses will be plied on the day of examination. Meanwhile, eight additional services will be plied by the Metro railway on the North-South metro route, which spans from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash. Metro services will be plied at an interval of seven-and-a-half minutes, instead of 15 minutes. Eastern Railway will run 16 pairs of EMU special trains for the convenience of the TET candidates. According to the Kolkata Police, there are 15 centres under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations. Each of these centres will have officers deployed, including women personnel.