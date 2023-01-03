New charge for KMC official

Kolkata: A notice issued by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday stated that Ujjwal Kumar Sarkar, Deputy Chief Engineer (Civil) of the Building department will now act as Director General (Building) until further orders. An office order in this regard issued by the Personnel department of KMC clarified that the appointment of Sarkar as DG will not affect the inter seniority in cadre of Deputy Chief Engineer (Civil) of KMC. The important charge of DG (Building) was lying vacant with his predecessor Anindya Karforma retiring on December 31, 2022.

